Streams on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi report high levels of fecal bacteria

Water samples documented in the Surfrider Foundation's most recent water quality report revealed the persistent existence of bacteria in rivers on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

Volunteers of the Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program collected about 887 water samples in 2022 across Kauaʻi, Maui and Oʻahu. The goal was to look for the presence of a bacteria called Enterococcus, typically found in the intestines and a common cause of urinary tract infections.

The BWTF took water samples on Kauaʻi once a month, and biweekly samples on Oʻahu throughout 2022.

The data showed that seven sites on Kauaʻi exceeded state health standards of Enterococcus at least 50% of the time. The Hanamāʻulu Stream mouth and Nāwiliwili Stream both showed "dangerous" levels of Enterococcus every month.

Seven sites on Oʻahu had chronically high levels of the bacteria. Four of the locations with high amounts of Enterococcus were on the windward side of the island — three of those around Kāneʻohe.

The state Department of Health has a regulation to close any area of water for recreational purposes if there are 130 colony-forming units, or more of Enterococcus per 100ml sample.

According to the report, a high bacterial count means the stream could contain a significant amount of human and animal waste. Bacteria also collects in the water after heavy rainfall.

The Surfrider Foundation warns ocean goers to not enter the water if it's brown.

To read the full report, click here.