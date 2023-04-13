Reports of child abuse reach a new record high in Hawaiʻi, says DHS

The state Department of Human Services has released a report on child abuse and neglect in Hawaiʻi from 2017 to 2021.

Researchers found that 2021 had a record number of almost 5,820 reported child abuse and neglect cases. It’s the highest number of reported cases since 2009, according to the data.

Once a report is made, social workers access the situation within the following 48 hours. If there are apparent signs of child endangerment, the report becomes confirmed for further action.

The number of confirmed cases in 2021 was 1,495 — which continues to climb each year, according to researchers.

While the high number of reports can seem daunting, awareness advocates argue that people are slowly becoming more comfortable with seeking help due to increased education on child abuse and neglect.

Janelle Dunkirk, director of the nonprofit Parents and Children Together, said that during the pandemic, she noticed a slight decline in reports or referrals coming to the organization.

"That's partly because children were not in school and we get a lot of referrals from the school system. So we did see a slight decline, but as students started returning back to virtual learning, or going back into the classroom, we did see that increase again," Dunkirk explained.

She said it's not always easy to spot a child in need because there isn't a single definition for what counts as "child abuse." It can be especially difficult to recognize cases of verbal or psychological abuse.

"Things to look for in children would be withdrawing from friends or activities they enjoyed. Changes in behavior or decline in school performance or attempts at running away or self-harm," Dunkirk said.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, DHS's hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 808-832-5300.