© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Bill to expand some blind vocational services to a neighbor island advances

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published April 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM HST
hoopono 11.jpg
Ho'opono Services for the Blind
/
Facebook
Students of Hoʻopono's New Visions program joined the Mānoa Lions Club for a First Aid/CPR/AED training.

The state has several programs through the Department of Human Services to assist those who are blind or visually impaired, and one measure moving through the state Legislature would create a pilot program and expand some of the services on Oʻahu to a neighbor island.

Hoʻopono Services for the Blind Branch Administrator Lea Dias said House Bill 870 could expand some independent living services for older individuals who are blind.

hoopono-building.jpg
Department of Human Services
Ho‘opono Services for the Blind is a branch of the Department of Human Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation that provides comprehensive and specialized services that meet the varied needs of consumers across the state who are blind, both deaf and blind, or visually impaired.

The bill would establish a working group to possibly make efforts on expanding training services.

"If this could happen, a work group and then setting up a training pilot program of volunteers who would be working together in partnership with Hoʻopono in order to serve especially those who are not currently eligible or enrolled in our program," Dias said. "But the need is out there and we support this bill."

The Older Individuals Who Are Blind (OIB) program is meant for those older than 55 with a visual impairment or blindness.

"Although most of our services are currently available on Oʻahu, we do have staff who will travel to the neighbor islands," Dias said.

"In the OIB program, we have teachers who will go out and work with kūpuna in their homes to do some counseling, they will create a lesson plan based on, you know, what the consumer feels they need and what the teacher may suggest."

ige_asl.jpg
Local News
How recognizing American Sign Language will serve Hawaiʻi's local deaf community
Sabrina Bodon

The program also fosters community by connecting visually impaired or blind kūpuna with one another.

House Bill 870 passed out of the Senate's Ways and Means committee on Tuesday.

Tags
Local News State Legislaturehealthlabordepartment of human services
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is Hawaiʻi Public Radio's government reporter. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories