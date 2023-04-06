Bill to expand some blind vocational services to a neighbor island advances

The state has several programs through the Department of Human Services to assist those who are blind or visually impaired, and one measure moving through the state Legislature would create a pilot program and expand some of the services on Oʻahu to a neighbor island.

Hoʻopono Services for the Blind Branch Administrator Lea Dias said House Bill 870 could expand some independent living services for older individuals who are blind.

Department of Human Services Ho‘opono Services for the Blind is a branch of the Department of Human Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation that provides comprehensive and specialized services that meet the varied needs of consumers across the state who are blind, both deaf and blind, or visually impaired.

The bill would establish a working group to possibly make efforts on expanding training services.

"If this could happen, a work group and then setting up a training pilot program of volunteers who would be working together in partnership with Hoʻopono in order to serve especially those who are not currently eligible or enrolled in our program," Dias said. "But the need is out there and we support this bill."

The Older Individuals Who Are Blind (OIB) program is meant for those older than 55 with a visual impairment or blindness.

"Although most of our services are currently available on Oʻahu, we do have staff who will travel to the neighbor islands," Dias said.

"In the OIB program, we have teachers who will go out and work with kūpuna in their homes to do some counseling, they will create a lesson plan based on, you know, what the consumer feels they need and what the teacher may suggest."

The program also fosters community by connecting visually impaired or blind kūpuna with one another.

House Bill 870 passed out of the Senate's Ways and Means committee on Tuesday.

