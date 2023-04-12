Noise-detecting camera bill heads back to Sentate

Cars can be an expression of personality, and lawmakers are considering ways to limit the noise.

This session saw several bills to quiet mufflers and reduce noise on the islands, including Senate Bill 588.

This measure would create a pilot program to use noise detection traffic cameras in urban areas, in each participating county.

Rep. Darius Kila of Oʻahu recently voted no on the measure to install noise-detecting cameras for citations.

"Before we do any other kinds of cameras, we need more red light cameras, we need more cameras that are going to protect our communities," Kila said. "I know it's been done internationally, but locally, I don't think that's what they (constituents) want from us right now."

He said it has the perception of "government overreach."

"Because the bill itself is only affecting communities of a population of over 500,000, which is just Oʻahu, I don't know if the Legislature should take up an issue like that," Kila said.

SB 588 was sent back to the Senate with several amendments.

