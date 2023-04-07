State Attorney General 'prepared' to support state gun legislation if it passes

State lawmakers’ attempt to define gun legislation continues to move through the Legislature.

Senate Bill 1230 passed out of the House Finance Committee on Thursday as the Legislature’s encompassing concealed carry and sensitive places bill, outlining how firearms may be acquired and where they can be taken.

Dave Day, special assistant to the Attorney General, said the state Department is in strong support of the bill. Day said hundreds of hours of work among local police departments and law clerks have gone into this bill.

"Through the legislative process, this bill has gotten stronger," Day said this week. "In many respects, it has actually struck a balance, you may say between protecting people's rights to live securely in society along with Second Amendment rights."

Day said amendments have been made to increase concealed carry permits to four years and made it a statewide process.

"That is something that we agree with as being less burdensome to allow people to exercise their rights," Day said.

Among sensitive locations, guns would not be allowed at state or county buildings, hospitals, prisons and jails, restaurants serving alcohol, stadiums and movie theaters, libraries, public and private school campuses, beaches and state parks, and public transportation.

"On the other hand, through the legislative process, additional sensitive locations have been added to the bill, which increased the bill's protection, so it's a balance," Day said.

The City and County of Honolulu and Hawaiʻi Island have both passed sensitive places legislation, with the Honolulu law taking effect in May. All county police departments have already outlined their processes to acquire concealed carry permits and have begun issuing them.

If the bill becomes law, the state act would supersede the county rules, however, counties could enforce stricter provisions.

Some residents have voiced their intent to sue the state on the measure's merit during public testimony, but Day said the bill, as it is currently written, would likely hold up in court.

"The department is prepared to defend every word of this bill in court, if challenged, and we have plans in place for doing so," Day said.

