Oʻahu parks proposal will 'increase activity' by tour operators, residents say

The Honolulu City Council's parks committee took its first steps in discussing a controversial measure that would allow commercial activities to resume at several parks, with restrictions.

The Blangiardi administration introduced Bill 19 last month to clarify regulations for island parks — especially for commercial activities. City parks director Laura Thielen noted the proposal would create uniformity.

However, the measure would lift an outright ban on commercial activities at 17 parks in Waimānalo, Kailua and throughout the North Shore. Instead, it would place restrictions on vehicle size, times, and the amount of tours allowed at a park per day. Businesses would have to obtain and possess a permit to operate at the parks.

The committee focused Wednesday's discussion on recreational stops by tour operators and businesses.

Thielen reiterated to the council the measure is a starting point for a larger, broader discussion on how the city should regulate its parks.

However, several community members testified in opposition to the measure, citing that it undoes the work of previous councils and what the community actually wants.

"Although discussion is important, a quarter of this island already had many discussions telling the council what we want. The decision has been made," said resident Mialisa Otis.

Windward Oʻahu council member Esther Kiaʻāina introduced amendments to keep the bans in place. She said the proposal is already having a negative impact.

"I have been receiving pictures of increased activity, because tour buses, on their own, think they don't have to abide by the rules," she said. "So there is an increase of tour buses in Waimānalo, as I speak, because of this dialogue."

The parks committee postponed any decision on Bill 19, keeping it in the committee to continue hosting community discussions.