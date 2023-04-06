A closer look at Punahoa Heritage Forest, a reconciliation effort for Hawaiians to heal

Thirty years ago, the United Church of Christ apologized for its complicity in the 1893 overthrow and transferred thousands of acres of land and millions of dollars to a community-based non-profit.

That non-profit, the Pūʻā Foundation, is now preparing to use a portion of that land as a gathering place for Native Hawaiians and for those who embrace Hawaiian culture.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR

Toni Bissen, Executive Director of the Pūʻa Foundation, gave HPR a tour of the 1,300-acre Punahoa Heritage Forest located in the uplands of Kaʻūmana on Hawaiʻi Island's east side.

"So all around us is a lot of ʻōhiʻa. This is a low-land ʻōhiʻa forest, a lot of koa, and a lot of water, and water, and water," Bissen said as he walked around.

Heavy rains the night before flow through an old irrigation system made up of multiple streams and icy cold ponds. Bissen’s organization took ownership of these lands three decades ago.

"We were created out of an apology, redress, and reconciliation initiative on the part of the United Church of Christ apologizing for the complicity in the overthrow," Bissen said.

In 1993, UCC acknowledged its predecessor, the Hawaiian Evangelical Association's support for the overthrow in church sermons and newsletters. The reconciliation effort involved the UCC handing over thousands of acres and millions of dollars.

The initiative also created the Pūʻā Foundation, whose work has since focused on justice in the prisons assisting Native Hawaiian women in transforming from trauma.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR

Lei Kapono, Chairwoman of the Pūʻā Foundation Board, said part of the vision for the Punahoa Heritage Forest is creating a natural space for Hawaiians to heal.

"No ka pili o ka ʻāina i kēia manaʻo o ka hoʻōla hou ʻana i ke kanaka, kona ola kino," Kopono said.

Kapono said we all know the transformative power of connecting to ʻāina. But she added that the challenge is striking that delicate balance between allowing human use without spoiling the pristine nature of the Punahoa.

"ʻAʻole nō mamake e waiho wale. ʻAʻole mamake e hoʻopā a hoʻopilikia i nā kīpuka. Eia naʻe inā loaʻa kekahi mau wahi e loli he mea hana lima, huli ka lima i lalo, hoʻonaʻauao no nā hanauna e hiki mai ana, ʻo ia ka kākou e walaʻau nei. Pehea?" she said.

Kapono said that perhaps there are portions of this forest that can be set aside for gathering, replanting or education for the next generation. The question, she asked, is how?

Once the plan for the Punahoa Heritage Forest is complete, the area will be open to the public.

