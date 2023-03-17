HPR's coverage of the 2023 State of the County addresses from all 4 mayors
Each of Hawaiʻi's four mayors gives their annual State of the County address every year, usually in March. Housing, infrastructure, jobs, tourism and the budget consistently remain top of mind for the leaders.
HPR reporters tuned into the speeches on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island to learn the latest. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen's address is expected Tuesday, March 21. As the only new mayor of the four, this will be his first State of the County address.
Read and take a listen to what they had to say:
Aging infrastructure, affordable housing and clean energy are just some of the top priorities this year for Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth. Roth is the first of Hawaiʻi's four mayors to deliver his 2023 State of the County Address this week. HPR’s Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has more.
With soaring revenues on Kauaʻi, Mayor Derek Kawakami continues his promise to invest in infrastructure and development, while opting to pay off debts and decrease some residential taxes in the upcoming fiscal year budget. HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered his third State of the City address on Tuesday, where he outlined his plans to tackle Oʻahu's homelessness and affordable housing issues.
Also take a listen back to their interviews with The Conversation's Catherine Cruz from February: