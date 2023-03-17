HPR's coverage of the 2023 State of the County addresses from all 4 mayors

Each of Hawaiʻi's four mayors gives their annual State of the County address every year, usually in March. Housing, infrastructure, jobs, tourism and the budget consistently remain top of mind for the leaders.

HPR reporters tuned into the speeches on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island to learn the latest. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen's address is expected Tuesday, March 21. As the only new mayor of the four, this will be his first State of the County address.

Read and take a listen to what they had to say:

Also take a listen back to their interviews with The Conversation's Catherine Cruz from February: