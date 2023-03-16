© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick is the latest cabinet confirmation

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Senate
Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick attends his Senate confirmation hearing on March 14, 2023.

Ten of Gov. Josh Green's administrative appointees have received state Senate committee recommendations so far — a crucial milestone before the nominees appear before the full Senate to be confirmed.

The latest nominees to receive endorsements are Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick and Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Deputy Director Dane Wicker.

Both were recommended by the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism on Wednesday.

Several appointees have yet to appear before committees, including Dawn Chang, head of the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

