Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick is the latest cabinet confirmation

Ten of Gov. Josh Green's administrative appointees have received state Senate committee recommendations so far — a crucial milestone before the nominees appear before the full Senate to be confirmed.

The latest nominees to receive endorsements are Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick and Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Deputy Director Dane Wicker.

Both were recommended by the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism on Wednesday.

Several appointees have yet to appear before committees, including Dawn Chang, head of the Department of Land and Natural Resources.