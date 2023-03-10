Historic land sells for $36.5M on Oʻahu's North Shore

A major agriculture property on Oʻahu's North Shore has just changed hands for more than $36 million. It's a piece of land with history, as well as room for polo and cattle.

The historic Dillingham Ranch on Oʻahu’s North Shore was just acquired by an undisclosed buyer for $36.5 million. The sale closed March 1.

What the buyers are getting are a nearly 19-acre oceanfront parcel and a 2,700-acre working ranch.

The estate, located in Mokulēʻia, was sold by listing agents Matt Beall, CEO and principal broker at Hawaiʻi Life; Matt Davis, director with Cushman & Wakefield in Southern California; and Anthony Provenzano, senior vice president of Cushman & Wakefield Chaney-Brooks in Hawaiʻi.

According to Hawaiʻi Life, the property is one of the largest contiguous land offerings on Oʻahu and is among the largest contiguous agricultural parcels in the state.

The most recent owners had been Los Angeles-based Kennedy Wilson Inc., which had bought the property in 2006 for $26 million.

The ranch dates back to in 1897, founded by Benjamin Franklin Dillingham, a sea captain who had settled on Oʻahu in the 1860s and who went on to develop the railroads that once served the major sugar plantations.

The estate includes polo grounds, an equestrian center and the Dillingham Lodge, which includes a 3,000-square-foot great room.

According to Hawaiʻi Life, the new owners intend to continue the property’s use as a working ranch.

