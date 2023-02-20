New TSA checkpoint will streamline interisland passengers at Honolulu airport

There’s a new Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Honolulu’s airport.

The makai checkpoint in Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will add four screening lanes — bringing the total to 10 lanes. The checkpoint adds 1,000 square feet for passenger queuing and 3,000 square feet of screening area.

The checkpoint is located at the farthest edge of the terminal.

Guests can use TSA Checkpoint 1A in Lobby 2, which exits at the Mauka Concourse where Hawaiian Airlines boards most of its transpacific flights, or the new Checkpoint 1B in Lobby 3, which leads directly to gates primarily used for Hawaiian’s interisland departures.

The $14 million project was funded by Hawaiian Airlines.

"The prior checkpoint, which has now closed between our ticket lobbies, was just not very welcoming," said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram. "The four passenger lanes divided by a passenger exit had major congestion in the lobby, the lines would spill out as many of you know, out through the lobby and onto the curb during peak periods. And we really just knew we needed to find some way to fix that."

The new checkpoint will be ready to use by the end of the month.