Local News

Hawai’i State Planning Act could be updated for the first time in over thirty years

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST
The Hawai’i State Planning Act could be updated for the first time in over three decades.

The Act became law in 1978, and serves as the guiding document for all state agencies. It was last updated in 1991, the same year as the first Gulf War.

House Bill 305 would amend the act, removing language that lists the “viability” of pineapple and sugarcane industries as a top priority for the state.

Brian Miyamoto is the Executive Director of the Hawaiʿi Farm Bureau. He testified in support of the bill and said the update to the state's planning act was long overdue.

"I actually have a copy of that plan. It was faxed over to me because it's so old," said Miyamoto.

Miyamoto said that while both sugar and pineapple are still grown in Hawai'i, neither ranks in the top 20 of state's most valuable commodities. "We do have a more diversified agriculture, so it is about time to update the plan," he said.

The House Committee on Agriculture and Food Systems voted to pass the bill with amendments. The Legislature has also shown support for other diversified ag crops this session, including kalo and māmaki tea.

