House proposes major change to tourism management after months-long HTA debacle

State lawmakers are considering several measures that would either disband or change the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

The proposals come after the HTA's mishandling to award of a lucrative marketing and branding contract for the continental U.S.

Lawmakers have called into question how the authority handles its decision and awarding of contract bids.

House Bill 1375 is one of several proposals that would move HTA away from marketing the islands, to focus on destination management. The measure would create an independent agency to manage and educate visitors.

"Local residents have to be the priority," said Rep. Sean Quinlan of Oʻahu, who chairs the House tourism committee.

"It can be life changing when you have that mass of people flowing into your community day after day after day. And we've been begging for help. And we haven't gotten a lot of help, quite frankly," said Quinlan.

Under the proposed bill, the HTA would transform into the Destination Management Agency.

Its responsibility would be to help develop and execute plans for counties to better educate visitors and protect natural resources. It would be funded through the state's transient accommodations tax.

"What I'd like to do is to create a structure where the state can provide that help to local communities because we've done a lot for visitors in Hawaiʻi," Quinlan said. "We've done a lot for the visitor industry. And I think that at long last, it's very appropriate that we start doing things for all of us."

HB 1375 was approved by the House tourism and economic development committees. It now goes to two other committees for further discussion.

The other measure that would change the HTA is Senate Bill 1522. However, the measure would dissolve the HTA and its governing board of directors to create a new office in the state department of business, economic development and tourism that is focused on destination management.