Chefs band together against fast food with new #MauiEatLocal movement

Chefs on Maui have recently banded together to support the island's local restaurants and food trucks.

The #MauiEatLocal movement began after seven new fast-food restaurants opened in Kahului and Wailuku last summer. Edible Hawaiian Islands Magazine played a large part in starting the movement when they featured 24 local eateries in their winter issue.

The group encourages locally-owned restaurants to make themselves heard through local procurement. Participants of the movement must commit to sourcing 40% of their produce from Maui farms and fisheries for at least one year. They are also highly encouraged to promote #MauiEatLocal through social media.

"Do you want to vote for your local community and economy or do you want to vote to help the mainland?" asked Jana McMahon, a private chef on Maui.

McMahon has been with Maui's food industry for 25 years. She is committed to shopping for ingredients from Maui, or at least within the state. Fresh Fish Maui, Oki's Seafood Corner, Maui Hub and Tutu's Pantry are just some of the places McMahon frequents.

"You vote with your food dollar every day. Are you voting to keep that dollar here in Maui? And in Hawaiʻi? Or are you voting to send part of it to the mainland," McMahon asked.

"You're voting with your food dollar to support a local business like Tin Roof or a local food truck, as opposed to going to a fast food restaurant where 30 cents of every dollar gets sent back to the mainland," she said.

To apply for the #MauiEatLocal initiative, restaurants can email hello@ediblehi.com.

