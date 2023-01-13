New central Oʻahu solar and battery farm said to benefit 7,600 homes

The state’s latest solar farm has been completed in Central Oʻahu.

Clearway Energy Group announced Thursday that its 36-megawatt solar farm in Waiawa is ready for commercial operations.

This is the 5th 'utility-scale' solar farm on Oʻahu — producing about 185 megawatts of energy and serving more than 45,500 homes each year, according to the group.

This latest farm was a $150 million investment and sits on 180 acres of Kamehameha Schools land in Waiawa.

“Clean energy is better for our air, our health, and our cost of living,” said Gov. Josh Green about the project. "This solar project is an important addition to O‘ahu's growing portfolio of lower-cost renewable resources to benefit all residents."

The Waiawa panels and batteries have the capacity to power more than 7,600 homes each year and include 144 megawatt hours of battery storage.

Hawaiian Electric CEO Shelee Kimura said that projects like this one will feed electricity to the grid at 'about half the cost of oil.'

Kimura said she expects there to be six more projects to benefit the community over the next two years.