Officials seek public input on Maui's first climate action plan

The County of Maui’s first Climate Action and Resiliency Plan is available online for public comment.

Some of the plan's priorities include incentivizing electric vehicles, building a compost facility and securing funds for disaster recovery.

Outgoing Mayor Michael Victorino encourages the public to read the first plan and provide input before the county finalizes it.

Residents can email CCRS.Office@mauicounty.gov to submit their opinion. They ask that specific input include the page number and section upon which the constituent is referring to.

The draft report covers climate related issues Victorino said he has seen first-hand get worse. A major element of the report is that the County of Maui hopes that greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by more than 70% within the next two decades.

The report states that half of the emission come from burning solid waste at landfills.

The plan lays out over 100 strategies to mitigate and strengthen resilience to potential climate threats.

The county’s Resiliency Hui created the plan with community advisors and resident testimonies.

For questions about the report, call (808) 270-7855 or email CCRS.office@mauicounty.gov.