Hawaiʻi State Capitol's public parking reopens ahead of 2023 legislative session

The Hawaiʻi State Capitol parking lot will reopen to the public after being closed for nearly three years.

Governor Josh Green, in consultation with House and Senate leadership, announced the lot is now open as of Tuesday.

The underground parking lot has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The effort is to welcome the public back to the state's capitol for the 2023 legislative session, which begins Jan. 18.

@Hawaiisenate / Instagram Photo of the Hawai'i State Capitol parking stations that opened Tuesday.

Members of the public will still need to pay for parking, but they will not need to use loose change and parking meters.

The state Department of Accounting and General Services has installed new pay stations. Those parking in the lot will need to pay first and then place their receipt on their dashboard.

The cost is $2 for the first two hours, and $4 for every hour after that.