Local News

We want to hear from you: Help shape our Hawaiʻi Legislature coverage

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM HST
Hawaiʻi state House of Representatives jan
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives meets on opening day of the legislative session at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

The 2023 Hawaiʻi legislative session officially begins on Wednesday, Jan. 18. How can Hawaiʻi Public Radio help you stay informed about the issues you care about? How knowledgeable do you feel about the legislative process?

We want to hear from you.

Your feedback will help guide our 2023 legislative coverage. The survey will stay open throughout the session, but the sooner you respond, the more time our news team will have to report on these issues.

The 32nd Hawaiʻi State Legislature convenes on Jan. 18 with the swearing-in of all 51 representatives and 25 senators. The regular session will last 60 working days through May 4.

Are you using a mobile device? Please click here to open the survey in a new window.

State Legislature
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
