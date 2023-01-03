Hanauma Bay to reopen for tour buses and scuba guides

Tour buses and scuba guides will soon be allowed at Hanauma Bay for the first time since March 2020.

Licensed motor carriers can use the commercial vehicle parking lot at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve starting Wednesday, Jan. 4. The commercial parking lot will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Vehicles will be charged depending on their size:



$10 - vehicles accommodating 1-7 passengers

$20 - vehicles accommodating 8-25 passengers

$40 - vehicles accommodating 26 or more passengers

Parking at the visitor lot remains $1 for local residents and $3 for non-resident visitors.

Permitted scuba and snorkel tour guides will also be allowed back at Hanauma Bay, starting in February.

The nature preserve reopened to the public in December 2020 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — but commercial activity has been limited to concession stands.

While some walk-ins are allowed, most entries must use the reservation system. The cost is $25 for non-Hawaiʻi resident visitors 13 years and older. Children 12 years and under and residents with local ID are free.

All monies collected through entry and parking fees directly funds operations at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve. For more information about the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, please visit the official website at bit.ly/HanaumaBAY.