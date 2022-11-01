Donate
Local News

Hanauma Bay begins accepting JCB payments for reservations

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published November 1, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST
Much of the inner reef at Oahu's Hanauma Bay is dead after decades of tourism. The state may sign a law banning over-the-counter sunscreens believed to harm coral.
Caleb Jones
/
AP
Hanauma Bay

The City and County of Honolulu will be accepting a new form of payment to accommodate Japanese visitors at a popular tourist attraction.

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will accept the Japan Credit Bureau, or JCB, credit card for reservations starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. And starting Wednesday, JCB cards will be accepted for in-person admission payments.

The move accommodates the anticipated return of Japanese visitors.

An average of 3,000 people a day visited Hanauma Bay prior to the pandemic. The city created a reservation system for the preserve in December 2020 to better balance its conservation goals and recreational use.

The average attendance has been cut in half since reservations became mandatory.

Residents can continue to go to Hanauma Bay without a reservation between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

More information can be found at honolulu.gov.

Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
