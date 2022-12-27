UH astronomers discover distant planet is doomed (in 2.5 million years)

Discovered in 2019, Kepler 1658b has a similar size and mass to Jupiter.

But new findings by University of Hawaiʻi astronomers show the orbit around its star is decreasing, meaning it's on a slow collision course with its star.

UH astronomer Dan Huber said the collision of Kepler 1658b with its star will help us understand what will happen in our solar system.

He said the star is about three times the size of our sun.

"As they evolve, they become larger and more luminous, and that will also happen towards so on. And so that means in the future, the planets in our solar system, including the terrestrial planets Mercury, Venus and the Earth, will be affected by the fact that our sun will expand, become larger and more luminous," Huber said.

"Kepler 1658 is sort of an extreme case, but it is, in some ways, analogous to what the future of our solar system looks like," he told HPR.

However, don’t expect the collision to happen anytime soon. Huber said we will be able to see the collision of Kepler 1658b in 2.5 million years.