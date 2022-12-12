$30M available for Oʻahu nonprofits affected by the pandemic

Oʻahu nonprofits that were impacted by the pandemic will soon be able to apply for a grant of up to $100,000.

The City and County of Honolulu has offered up to $30 million in funds to help cover daily expenses and Personal Protection Equipment for nonprofits that are eligible for relief.

In April, the U.S. Treasury acknowledged the economic repercussions of the pandemic on nonprofits under the American Rescue Plan Act, and has now promised to help provide assistance to Honolulu through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.

These funds will be awarded to qualifying nonprofits on a first come, first serve basis until the funds are exhausted.

“Our nonprofits are the unsung heroes in our community,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press release on Wednesday. "They deserve our support, and we are extremely pleased we have this opportunity.”

In order to be eligible, Oʻahu nonprofits must have experienced staffing issues impacted by workplace exposures, a decline in fundraising funds and operating losses. For the full list, click here.

Applications will be available as soon as the city’s Department of Information Technology completes the online portal.

There will be an informational webinar Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. for interested nonprofits. The city's Department of Community Services staff plans to attend to describe the program and answer questions from attendees.

More information can be found at oneoahu.org/nonprofitreliefprogram.