October visitor count shows recovery, with an increase in spending

Visitor arrivals to the Hawaiian Islands are quickly matching those of pre-pandemic levels.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism announced that 757,182 people visited the islands in October.

That’s 95% recovery from October 2019.

Additionally, visitor spending was 15% higher than October 2019 at $1.5 billion.

DBEDT's report states that the largest group of visitors comes from the western half of the U.S. — 410,092 visitors arrived from the western U.S., which is an increase of about 16% compared to 354,007 visitors in October 2019.

There were 176,450 visitors from the U.S. East in October 2022 — a 19.2% growth compared to the 148,075 visitors in October 2019.

While the number of visitors from the continental U.S. increased, international travels are still below pre-pandemic numbers.

There was an 82% decrease in visitor numbers from Japan compared to the same month before the pandemic. There were 24,339 visitors from Japan in October 2022 compared to 134,557 visitors in 2019.

There was a 21% decrease for all other international markets. 83,605 visitors came from Oceania, Asia (not including Japan), Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands.

