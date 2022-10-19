Navy repairs water line breaks. Boil water advisory still in effect

Five breaks in the U.S. Navy’s water system have been fixed as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Mark Sohaney.

The breaks have left an estimated 93,000 people in the Pearl Harbor area on a boil water advisory since last Friday.

Now that the breaks are repaired, the Navy will use 1 million gallons of water from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to restore pressure to the system.

Once pressure is up and the system running properly, the water will be tested for bacteria.

“As you open up a system this big, we're expecting some pressure fluctuations, and our teams are ready to address those today and tomorrow,” Sohaney said.

Sohaney said that to equalize pressure, fire hydrants will be opened in affected areas.

“There may be fluctuations in water pressure, and a slight smell of chlorine as we reintroduce water into the system,” Sohaney reported.

This started last week with a main break in the Pearl Harbor area. Around the same time, Sohaney said a car crash occurred near the Navy Exchange which caused a second break.

Because water had to be diverted around these breaks, a pressure build-up caused a third break at the Joint Base Annex at West Loch, and eventually a fourth in Pearl City Peninsula.

The fifth break, which was disclosed Wednesday, was due to irrigation in the Moanalua neighborhood, which Sohaney said “was not a factor.”

Sohaney says the advisory would be lifted pending water sampling. He says it could be lifted as soon as Saturday. The original repair timeline estimated repairs would be finished in about a week.

Sohaney continued to urge water conservation at this time.

“It's frustrating, it's a difficult situation,” Sohaney said. "We are providing bottled water to our families. I've got my emergency operation center on call. We're taking plenty of phone calls for any type of concern and we're addressing those one at a time."