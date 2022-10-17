Timeline in flux for Navy's water system after water line breaks

The U.S. Navy has postponed the unpacking of 1 million gallons of sitting fuel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility as it addresses water line repairs that have left an estimated 93,000 water system users on a boil water advisory.

Issues began last week with a first water main break Friday in the Pearl Harbor area. At the same time, a second break occurred near the Navy Exchange due to a car crash.

Because water had to divert water around these breaks, a pressure build-up caused a third break to spring up at the Joint Base Annex at West Loch.

A fourth break at Pearl City Peninsula, which flooded several houses, occurred Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Mark Sohaney said a repair timeline is still in flux as assessments are being made, but can take from a week to 10 days.

A boil water advisory will remain in effect until the water is deemed safe in accordance with the state Department of Health.

Navy system water users are advised to boil water for at least a minute before drinking or cooking.

Water distribution is being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Main Navy Exchange parking lot.