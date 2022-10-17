Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Timeline in flux for Navy's water system after water line breaks

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published October 17, 2022 at 4:48 PM HST
Water Testing at Pearl Harbor Navy water system
U.S. Navy
/
Digital
FILE - JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 2, 2022) – A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor collects a water sample. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler)

The U.S. Navy has postponed the unpacking of 1 million gallons of sitting fuel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility as it addresses water line repairs that have left an estimated 93,000 water system users on a boil water advisory.

Issues began last week with a first water main break Friday in the Pearl Harbor area. At the same time, a second break occurred near the Navy Exchange due to a car crash.

Because water had to divert water around these breaks, a pressure build-up caused a third break to spring up at the Joint Base Annex at West Loch.

A fourth break at Pearl City Peninsula, which flooded several houses, occurred Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Mark Sohaney said a repair timeline is still in flux as assessments are being made, but can take from a week to 10 days.

A boil water advisory will remain in effect until the water is deemed safe in accordance with the state Department of Health.

Navy system water users are advised to boil water for at least a minute before drinking or cooking.

Water distribution is being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Main Navy Exchange parking lot.

Tags
Local News Militarypearl harbor
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories