Maui food voucher program extended through December

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is extending the ʻAi Hua food voucher program until the end of the year.

The food vouchers from Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) were supposed to end in September. But the program will continue while funds remain.

Native Hawaiian families on Maui who were financially impacted by the pandemic, or contracted COVID-19, are eligible.

Households can receive up to $150 worth of fresh food vouchers.

Vouchers can be redeemed at farmers markets and online with Maui Hub.

Applications for ʻAi Hua food assistance can be found online or at the MEO office in Wailuku.