Hawaiʻi minimum wage to increase to $12 an hour

Hawaiʻi’s minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour starting Saturday, Oct. 1.

This is the first time the minimum wage has gone up since it was set at $10.10 in 2018.

The current increase is part of a series of hikes that will eventually raise Hawaiʻi’s minimum wage to $18 an hour in 2028. The minimum wage will increase to $14 on Jan. 1, 2024, and $16 in 2026.

The change is expected to impact more than 190,000 workers statewide.

