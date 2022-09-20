Virtual meeting to discuss West Maui shoreline erosion and mitigation alternatives

Maui County officials are worried about the shore along Lower Honoapiʻilani Road near Kaʻopala Bay in Kahana, between the intersections of Puamana Place and Hui Road E.

Accelerated erosion is raising concern over the structural integrity of the road. It is a major thoroughfare for residents, bus service, pedestrians and numerous utilities. The County says it also provides immediate coastal access for emergency response and medical services.

DPW and its consultants have developed potential alternative routes to maintain service to the community.

The department will be presenting its alternatives, and encouraging the community to attend and offer feedback.

Residents must register to attend the meeting. After registering, an email with the meeting's link will be sent.

To register, click the following link: https://tinyurl.com/Kaopala2

If special accommodations are needed, please contact Kristi Ono of the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division office at 808-270-7745.

For those unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and posted to the County website with information on how to provide comments.