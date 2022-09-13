2 nonprofits will continue managing affordable city housing

Two nonprofits will continue to manage five affordable housing properties for kupuna and at-risk youth.

The Honolulu City Council last week approved a measure granting Catholic Charities Hawaii and Hale Kipa Inc. to manage city properties designed to help those in need.

Catholic Charities manages two properties for low-income seniors.

The three Hale Kipa-managed properties include transitional housing for youth aging out of foster care; transitional housing for homeless young adults; and an emergency shelter for teenage youth.

The City and County manages 74 properties that provide affordable housing for those in need.

“Mahalo to Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and Hale Kipa Inc. for their commitment to continue helping this segment of the population, and mahalo to anyone who makes it their mission to lighten the burden of those most in need. We need more helpers in the world, now more than ever," said Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a statement.