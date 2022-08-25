Honolulu headed to US championship in Little League World Series

Honolulu is headed to the Little League World Series U.S. championship game on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The local boys blasted their way to the finals with another shutout on Wednesday — their third shutout in four games.

Honolulu beat a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, 13 to 0 after four innings and triggered the so-called “mercy rule” for the third time in four games.

It's more of the same for a Hawaiʻi team that has been one of the best American Little League teams over the last several years. This Honolulu squad won the tournament in 2018, and the 2021 team placed third — having to stay in a COVID-19 bubble through regionals and the LLWS.

The West Region champions are now 4-0 in this year's tournament.

Nolensville will play Pearland, Texas, on Thursday afternoon. The winner of that game will play against Honolulu in the U.S. championship game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Hawaiʻi time — live on ABC.

The final championship between the winning U.S. team and the winning international team will be on Sunday at 9 a.m. Hawaiʻi time, also on ABC.

Click here to follow the team's schedule.