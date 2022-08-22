Chaminade University receives $10M grant for new STEM program

The U.S. National Science Foundation has selected Chaminade University as one of four schools that will build a new STEM program for underrepresented groups. STEM programs focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“Chaminade University is honored to lead this important initiative charged with empowering STEM leaders for tomorrow from across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific, equipping them with the cutting-edge data analytics skills they need to drive sustainable development,” said Chaminade President Dr. Lynn Babington.

The $10 million grant from NSF will go towards building the Alliance Supporting Pacific Impact through the Computational Excellence program, or ALL-SPICE.

ALL-SPICE will train students in data science for sustainable and economic development.

The skills taught in the program will allow students to use data science to find jobs relating to renewable energy and reducing climate inequality.

The first Alliance programming begins next month.