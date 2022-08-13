Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

2022 Hawaiʻi Primary Results: State Legislature

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM HST
ap_hawaii_state_capitol.jpg
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File
/

It's primary election day, and Hawaiʻi Public Radio is following the Democratic and Republican races for all 76 seats in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

Results provided by The Associated Press will start to display shortly after polls close at 7 p.m. The AP will call races throughout the night. Uncontested Legislature races will not be tabulated.

Click here for the statewide races (governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Congress) results page

Hawaiʻi Senate

Hawaiʻi House

Tags

Local News Election
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Content