Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available for Hawaiʻi adults

A new COVID-19 vaccine called Novavax is available for Hawaiʻi residents, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Novavax is a two-dose primary series vaccine for people ages 18 and older. The second dose is administered three to eight weeks after the first.

Novavax includes proteins of the COVID-19 virus that trigger the immune response.

Protein subunit vaccines have been used in the U.S. for more than 30 years, such as the vaccines for hepatitis B, shingles and whooping cough.

“Novavax gives us another way to protect ourselves from COVID-19. Its arrival is great news for people who are allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna or those who, for whatever reason, have been reluctant to be vaccinated,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char

5 Minute Pharmacy on O‘ahu and Safeway Pharmacy in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island offer Novavax vaccinations.

Kaiser Permanente is also offering Novavax in all counties to members and non-members starting Monday by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 808-432-2000.

Go to hawaiicovid19.com to learn more.