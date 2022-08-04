'Community Cat Count' on Maui to help manage feline population

Maui is estimated to be home to over 40,000 free-roaming cats. Now the Maui Humane Society is implementing an island-wide “Community Cat Count.”

It’s part of the groundbreaking research conducted by DC Cat Count, a Washington-based organization that monitors cat populations.

The Maui Humane Society established a Trap-Neuter-Return policy in 2017 to address community cat problems. The Cat Count aims to collect more data on the feline population over the next four months.

Research tools include shelter data and noninvasive field cameras. The survey will help the Humane Society understand Maui’s stray cats and manage them as humanely as possible.

This is the first time the Cat Count has conducted research outside of Washington D.C. The Maui Humane Society is looking for volunteers to help with the count.

If you’re interested in volunteering, email volunteer@mauihumanesociety.org.