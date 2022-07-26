Nearly 100 Maui food truck workers forced to give tips to management

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $290,314 in unpaid wages and fined restaurant owner Joshua Marten for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Marten owns five Maui-based food trucks — Da Nani Pirates, Da Nani Pirates Lahaina, Maui Poke, Maui Burgers and Aloha Thai Fusion.

His 95 food truck workers in Maui were denied their full wages. Marten made workers give a portion of their tips to management.

The owner also denied overtime pay. An employee’s work hours were not calculated correctly if they worked at multiple food truck locations.

The investigation recovered $290,314 in unpaid wages and damages for the workers.

Marten is also required to pay a $20,000 civil money penalty.