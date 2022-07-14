New shuttle takes Maui residents to Wailuku performance venues

Maui residents can catch a free ride to performance art Wailuku venues starting Thursday, July 14.

Da Artsy Bee shuttle service begins in the Maui Lani Safeway parking lot and drops off guests in front of the theater.

The shuttle will begin approximately 45 minutes before curtain and then circulate through the route every 15 minutes.

Showing the shuttle driver your event ticket is the only requirement to board.

Da Bee shuttle service began in 2020 when the Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot was taken down for construction. The shuttle offered Wailuku residents rides to their jobs.

As pandemic restrictions were lifted and night life returned, the County of Maui Department of Management expanded the service for performance venues.

Da Artsy Bee is providing rides to the ‘Iao Theater and Maui Academy of Performing Arts this month.

Venue drop off locations will change as play venues change in Wailuku.