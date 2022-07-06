Honolulu rail receives $70 million in federal funding from American Recovery Plan Act

Honolulu’s rail project has received $70 million in federal funding, but it’s not part of the money being withheld from the project.

The Federal Transit Administration gave the money to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation as part of the $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan Act.

Secured by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, the funding is in addition to the money the project will receive under the Full Funding Grant Agreement.

HART is awaiting approval from the FTA of its amended financial recovery plan which outlines a truncated version of the rail line, stopping it about a mile short of Ala Moana Center, and postponing construction of a parking garage in Pearl Highlands.

The Honolulu City Council approved the plan last month, despite opposition from several testifiers and councilmembers.

If approved, the FTA will release the remaining $744 million in federal funding.