Immerse into the Peanuts universe at 'The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure'

You can enter the world of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strips starting July 1.

“The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure” welcomes visitors to walk through various locations in the Peanuts universe. Charlie Brown’s bedroom and Lucy’s psychiatric help booth have been recreated at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu.

Zoe Dym / HPR

“The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure” is the first interactive attraction from the Peanuts franchise. It was created in collaboration with Kilburn Live.

Guests can meet and take photos with Snoopy and his friends.

The Snoopy Scope app can be downloaded ahead of time to help navigate through a scavenger hunt hidden throughout the exhibit.

Kilburn Live producer Lucy Treadway says interactive experiences are the future of entertainment.

"People want to get their kids and their friends and their families off of the screens, right? We've come into such an age where we're not feeling as connected maybe and so we're searching for other ways to bring those memories back into play. And so through an interactive adventure, it forces you to get involved. You're getting your hands into things, you're really entering worlds," Treadway said.

Kilburn Live chose Honolulu as the installation's first location because the Snoopy characters are popular with local residents and Japanese visitors.

"The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure" is scheduled to be open through September, with plans underway to extend the closing date.

Information on tickets and opening hours be found here.