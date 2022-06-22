UH Hilo creates 3 new scholarships, including one for LGBTQ students

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is establishing three new scholarships, including one that supports students who identify as LGBTQ+.

The university recently received a $3 million gift from an anonymous donor. It is the largest scholarship endowment in the school’s history.

With the gift, UH Hilo is creating the Kruschel LGBTQ+ scholarship. It’s the first scholarship of its kind at the school and in the UH system.

Students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer are eligible for the award.

The school is also creating the Kruschel First-Generation Endowment scholarship, which is open to first-generation college students.

A third endowment scholarship is open to all full-time UH Hilo students who graduated from a Hawaiʻi Island high school.