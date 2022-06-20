Expect delays at Līhuʻe Airport during security tech installation

The Travel Security Administration will install new x-ray scanners at the security checkpoint at Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi.

The installation may cause disruption and delays in security screening.

The TSA is adding four computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanners that can provide 3D images of contents inside carry-on bags. TSA agents can easily zoom into the images — and travelers can leave electronic devices in their bags.

Travelers departing from Līhuʻe Airport are advised to arrive two hours before departure while installation is in progress.

TSA also recently installed Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) at Līhuʻe Airport. CATs are able to confirm the validity of a traveler’s photo identification and confirm flight information.

The new technology can identify fraudulent documents and those that have been tampered with.