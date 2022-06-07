Department of Transportation invites Kauaʻi's North Shore residents to public meeting

The state Department of Transportation is inviting Kauaʻi’s North Shore residents to participate in a public meeting tomorrow night.

Transportation officials will provide updates on several ongoing and upcoming projects such as pavement resurfacing and safety improvements along Kūhiō Highway, and rehabilitating Hanalei Bridge.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Hanalei School on Kūhiō Highway.

For residents who cannot attend, a recording of the meeting will be posted on the Department of Transportation website.