Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Department of Transportation invites Kauaʻi's North Shore residents to public meeting

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM HST
hanalei_bridge__hawaii_wc.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

The state Department of Transportation is inviting Kauaʻi’s North Shore residents to participate in a public meeting tomorrow night.

Transportation officials will provide updates on several ongoing and upcoming projects such as pavement resurfacing and safety improvements along Kūhiō Highway, and rehabilitating Hanalei Bridge.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Hanalei School on Kūhiō Highway.

For residents who cannot attend, a recording of the meeting will be posted on the Department of Transportation website.

Tags

Local News KauaʻiinfrastructureDepartment of Transportation
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Content