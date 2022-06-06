Donate
State removes illegal swing at closed Sacred Falls park

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published June 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM HST
sacred falls
Hawaiʻi DLNR
/

State officials have removed the wooden swing hanging from the only remaining tree at Kaliuwa‘a on Oʻahu. It’s more commonly known as Sacred Falls State Park.

The park has been closed since Mother’s Day in 1999 when a landslide killed eight people and injured more than 50 others.

A Star-Bulletin article from the time stated, "Some had missing arms, missing legs, holes through their bodies, exposed abdominal cavities. One person had half a face. Others were flattened under boulders the size of cars, according to shocked rescuers."

The infamous swing brought locals and visitors back to Sacred Falls State Park through photos on social media.

Edward Thompson, an officer with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, said keeping people from coming back to the park has been difficult despite the numerous "Do Not Enter" signs.

Officials believe the swing was put up earlier this year.

One woman was cited by an officer for leading 10 young people on a hike to the waterfall during the swing removal operation.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
