High surf advisory issued for all south shores

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM HST
A high surf warning that was issued for south-facing shores on all islands has ended, but a high surf advisory remains until Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says to expect waves of 10 to 14 feet on Wednesday afternoon. That will diminish Wednesday night and into the next morning.

The high surf advisory is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials warn strong breaking waves and rip currents could make for dangerous swimming conditions. Boats in south-facing harbors should exercise caution.

Moderate trade winds will weaken slightly toward the end of the week with light winds continuing into early next week.

