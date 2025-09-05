Kiko weakens into a tropical storm but still could create dangerous surf in Hawaiʻi

Hurricane Kiko has weakened into a tropical storm but still could create life-threatening surf and rip currents in Hawaiʻi, forecasters said.

The storm was forecast to pass to the north of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday as it continues to weaken. The threat of direct impacts on the islands has decreased, though people in Hawaiʻi are asked to monitor the storm's progress in case circumstances change.

With maximum sustained winds around 45 mph, Kiko was centered roughly 215 miles north-northeast of Hilo, Hawaiʻi, and about 300 miles east-northeast of Honolulu.

The storm was traveling west-northwest at 14 mph.

Waves were forecast to peak early Tuesday through Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the center said.

National Weather Service / NOAA A forecast map for Hurricane Kiko on Sept. 8, 2025. "M" stands for major hurricane, "H" for hurricane, and "S" for tropical storm.

Hurricanes are ranked using the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which rates hurricanes with categories 1 through 5. Cyclones that are Category 3 or higher are considered major hurricanes.

Hurricane Kiko had been previously classified as a Category 4 storm.