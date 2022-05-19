No-cost health services return to Kauaʻi in June

A no-cost health care clinic will return to Kauaʻi for one week in June.

The “Tropic Care” program is run by the state Department of Health’s Kauaʻi District Health Office, the County of Kauaʻi and the U.S. military.

The medical readiness training program will provide free services like physicals and eye and dental exams for residents on a first-come, first-served basis from June 13 to 20.

Clinics will be staged from June 13 to 20 at ʻEleʻele Elementary School, Kauaʻi Community College and Kapaʻa Middle School; from June 13 to 15 at Kilauea Elementary; and June 17, 18 and 20 at the Waimea Easter Seals building.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 13 to 18, and 8 a.m. to noon on June 19 and 20.

Kauaʻi Deputy District Health Officer Lauren Guest says the event returns at a time when health care needs have increased as a result of the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with our Armed Services and volunteers for the much-anticipated return of Tropic Care Kauaʻi,” Guest said in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic posed hardships for many in our community, and we are thankful to be able to increase access to health care services during this mission. We anticipate a high turnout for the event, given the need for these services across the island."

The program will feature active and reserve military partners.

"We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for their contributions to improving health on Kauaʻi," Guest said.

Attendees are asked to bring current prescriptions, eyeglasses, and patience for wait times.

This will be the fifth time Tropic Care has operated on Kauaʻi, and the first since 2020.