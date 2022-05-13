There are 4 finalists vying to be the next Honolulu police chief

The Honolulu Police Commission on Thursday announced the names of four finalists who could be the department's next chief.

Seven people vying for the job spent earlier this week going through an assessment process that included a mock press conference.

The four highest scorers advanced as finalists: Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert, Arthur “Joe” Logan and Ben Moszkowicz.

Lambert and Moszkowicz are Honolulu police majors. Lambert, a 19-year veteran, heads the training division. Moszkowicz, a 21-year veteran, heads the traffic division. They are the only two internal applicants in the running.

Logan is a retired Army major general who was head of the Hawaiʻi National Guard and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. He currently works as a criminal investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office.

Ebner is a retired New Jersey state police lieutenant colonel. He was also recently one of five finalists for the job of chief of a police department in Arizona.

Out-of-state consultant PSI Services LLC was contracted for $145,777 to assess the candidates.

It's been about a year since former Chief Susan Ballard retired. Interim Chief Rade Vanic took his name out of the running for the permanent position in March.

The commission will take over the remainder of the selection process, which includes allowing the public to interact with the finalists on May 19 during a televised forum on PBS Hawaiʻi.

The 90-minute episode "will allow the public to hear from the final candidates for chief of one of the largest metropolitan police departments in the United States, with more than 2,000 sworn officers and civilian employees and an annual budget of more than $300 million," PBS Hawaiʻi said in a press release.

A Honolulu Police Commission meeting on Monday, May 23, will also allow public comment. Get details here.