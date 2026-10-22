Hampton Sides - Live from the Atherton

Hampton Sides, author of "The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact, and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook," discusses different historical perspectives on the British naval captain in HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio. The talk story session took place on March 19, 2026, as part of our Live from the Atherton: Storytellers' Series, sponsored by HMSA.

"British Captain James Cook is one of the most notorious figures in Hawaiʻi's history, and probably best known for his death at Kealakekua Bay. But is he the villain local accounts make him out to be? Or do other cultures and communities hold a more favorable view of him?"

Hawaiʻi Radio Hour host Naka Nathaniel facilitated the conversation discussing the renowned British naval captain and what historical accounts say about him.

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON

Host: Naka Nathaniel

Event Producers: Russell Subiono, Bill Dorman

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

Live Audio: Zack Uchima

Post-production: Daphne Moller

HPR Staff: Maggie Ryan, Barb Thacker