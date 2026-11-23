Enjoy this live performance with an emphasis on natural voice and timbre, recorded live in November 2025 from Celebrate808 - part of our multi-platform event series “Live from the Atherton.” Sponsored by HMSA.

Song list:

0:00 Taumarunui Song

2:34 Out of Touch

6:43 The Veil (Interlude)

8:01 Delusional

11:30 A Deeper Blue (Reprise)

12:45 February Summer

18:54 Riverflow

24:02 The Sky The Gods Made For Me

29:35 Insomniac's Lullaby

34:22 S.M.T.T.C

39:52 Waves

43:27 PĪkake

51:53 Hoʻolehua

59:40 Until the End of Time

1:04:07 Fireground

Izik is a Hawaii-based Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer-songwriter known for his soulful vocals and emotionally resonant lyrical storytelling. Raised in the islands, with familial roots in Molokai, Izik brings a deep sense of place and cultural connection to every project and performance. In 2025, Izik unveiled his most personal and expansive work to date - his album Kōwā. The songs on the album move fluidly across genres - blending folk, R-and-B, country, reggae and contemporary Hawaiian. Izik says Kōwā is a celebration of his life and a love letter to Moananuiākea. Itʻs a snapshot of how much he is loved by his ʻohana and friends. And a testament to the power we all have within us when we choose to call upon our kupuna and lean on our friends.

Izik paid a visit to our Atherton Performing Arts Studio on November 29, 2025. He was joined by Maile Kaho, JRoQ, and Lina Robins on background vocals, and Shawn Pimental on drums, Alika Lyman on guitar, and Paul Nelson on bass.

This 2025 Live from the Atherton: Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series concert was produced by HPR's EP of Music, Zilla Barbosa, with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee.