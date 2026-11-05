Kimo Keaulana - Live from the Atherton

Kumu Kimo Keaulana joins HPR's DJ Mermaid (Paige Okamura) for a nostalgic and humorous discussion that reflects on Uncle Kimo's roots in Hawaiian music and hula.

Together, they share an evening of storytelling about music, memory, and education that explores how knowledge is shared, who is entrusted to carry it forward, and the cultural protocols that guide the learning and performance of these songs.

This Storytellers’ Series invites curiosity, reflection and a deeper appreciation of the artistry and knowledge embedded in Hawaiian music traditions.

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission. Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

This 2026 Live from the Atherton: Storytellersʻ'Series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.