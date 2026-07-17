Keauhou - Live from the Atherton

Keauhou finds passion and joy in the performance, preservation, and perpetuation of traditional Hawaiian music. On February 8 and 9, 2025, Keauhou performed their show in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language) celebrating Ka Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language Month) as part of our flagship multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton." Sponsored by HMSA.

The name, “Keauhou,” was suggested by Hailama Farden, while the trio played music at the Kamehameha School’s Midkiff Library. This library is home to the waʻa (Hawaiian canoe) named “Makani Hou o Keauhou,” under which the group performed. Translated as “the new wind of Keauhou,” this waʻa became the inspiration for the group name, “Keauhou.”

While the Hawaiian language offers a multiplicity of meanings and translations, the group’s name can be translated as “the new/renewed generation.” This name defines the young trio, Kahanuola Solatorio, and brothers, Nicholas and Zachary Lum, as they strive to bring forth inspiration from Hawaiian music of the eras preceding them, and contribute to a renewed respect and interest for the incomparable beauty of traditional Hawaiian music.